1 dead in crash on US-29 in Greenville Co., troopers investigating

TAYLORS, SC (WSPA) – One person has died after a crash on Wade Hampton Boulevard (US-29) in Greenville County, Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened around 1:30pm near Donnan Road in Taylors.
The Greenville County Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are at the scene of the crash.
