1 dead in crash on US-29 in Greenville Co., troopers investigating

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:

TAYLORS, SC (WSPA) – One person has died after a crash on Wade Hampton Boulevard (US-29) in Greenville County, Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:30pm near Donnan Road in Taylors.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are at the scene of the crash.

More stories you may like on 7News