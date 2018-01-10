3rd teen arrested after armed robberies, stolen car in Upstate

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A third teenager has been arrested in connection with two armed robberies in Greenville and a stolen car in Spartanburg.

Greenville Police say a 15-year-old was arrested Tuesday night in Spartanburg and brought to Greenville. He is charged with two counts of Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

Two other teenagers were arrested in December in connection with a stolen car in Spartanburg on December 27 and two armed robberies in Greenville on December 28.

Greenville Police say a woman was robbed at gunpoint in the Dillard’s parking garage at Haywood Mall on December 28.

Police say the woman fought to keep her purse and was pulled into the suspect’s vehicle before she was let back out, prompting the kidnapping charge.

Soon after that robbery, a second woman was robbed at the Parkside at Verdae apartments on Woodruff Road.

Police say a shot was fired during the robbery.

Officers searched that afternoon for the suspects they say fled from a Marathon Gas Station at the intersection of Woodruff Road and Highway 14.

SC Highway Patrol later spotted the Dodge Magnum the suspects were in.

Spartanburg Police confirmed the car was the same vehicle stolen around 7:00pm Wednesday at Crescent Hills apartments. A woman said she was warming up her car when three men stole it at gunpoint.

The first 15-year-old was arrested shortly after the armed robberies when Highway Patrol stopped the stolen vehicle. Two other suspects ran from the scene.



Police say 17-year-old Demarieia Collins was arrested later in Spartanburg and was charged with Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Possession of a Weapon Used in a violent crime.