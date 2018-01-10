80 cases reported in Henderson Co. whooping cough outbreak

HENDERSON Co., NC (WSPA) – Henderson County Department of Public Health officials are reporting that the number of cases in the whopping cough — also known as pertussis — outbreak have increased to 80.

According to a news release from the health department, officials say there is a downward trend for new cases.

What is Pertussis?

Pertussis (whooping cough) is a serious respiratory infection caused by the pertussis bacteria that affects the lungs and breathing tubes. Whooping cough is easily spread when someone with the infection coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms

1. Can begin up to 21 days after exposure

2. Start much like the common cold with sneezing, runny nose, mild cough

3. Coughing fits that may cause vomiting and make it hard to breathe can begin 1-2 weeks after first symptoms and can last for months.

Who is at Risk

1. Anyone can get whooping cough. Even those who have been fully vaccinated can get the infection but will have milder symptoms.

2. Whooping cough is especially dangerous for infants, pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems.

What should I do?

1. If you have been notified that you or a family member may have been exposed:

a) If the person who had contact with a case has symptoms, STAY HOME TO KEEP OTHERS FROM GETTING SICK and contact your doctor for appropriate care.

2. If the doctor thinks you may have whooping cough and gives you an antibiotic, you should stay home until you finish taking the medication.