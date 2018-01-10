Convicted felon indicted on federal charges

UNION COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A Jonesville man was indicted on drug and firearms charges Wednesday afternoon, according to Union County Sheriff David Taylor.

A federal grand jury indicted Jabrail Adrian Dewayne Wofford, 20, on three counts.

Union County Sheriff David Taylor said the indictment stemmed from a search warrant conducted at Wofford’s home in the 100 block of Littleford Road in Jonesville on July 6, 2017.

According to the release, Trident Task Force officers served the search warrant and located Wofford in the back bedroom of the home.

During a search of the home, officers found a large amount of prescription drugs, along with 1,055 doses of ecstasy, 1,282 Alprazolam pills, 961 Hydrocodone pills, 58 Clonopin pills, digital scales, plastic bags, a small quantity of marijuana and over $2,000 in cash.

Wofford admitted to officers that the drugs found were his and he also had $120 in cash in his wallet, according to the release.

Officers also found two weapons — a .45 caliber Springfield pistol with ammunition and a .9mm Springfield pistol with magazines and ammunition — during the search.

According to the release, arrest warrants were issued for possession of Schedule III drug, trafficking a schedule II drug, trafficking a Schedule IV drug, trafficking MDMA/Ecstasy (1,000 doses or more), possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

At the time of his arrest, Wofford was out of jail on bond on previous charges.

Wofford, a convicted felon, is forbidden from possessing a firearm or ammunition under federal law.