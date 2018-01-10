Coroner’s employee tried to kill woman and litter officer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a coroner’s office employee in South Carolina drove up to a house and shot at a litter control officer and a woman before killing himself.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says 62-year-old Leonard Bradley got out of his car and started firing at litter officer Levi Brown and a woman as they spoke Tuesday in Hopkins.

The sheriff says Brown was hit in the arm and finger, but his bulletproof vest stopped one shot. Lott said at a news conference Wednesday the woman locked herself in a nearby home and wasn’t hurt.

Bradley started in law enforcement in 1975 and worked for the Richland County Coroner’s Office since 2006. He was on personal leave Tuesday.

Lott says Bradley and the woman had a relationship, but didn’t give details.

