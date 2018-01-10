Counselors remain at Upstate HS after crash kills two graduates

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Grief counselors will be back at Landrum High School Thursday tomorrow to help students dealing with the death of two recent graduates.

Investigators on Wednesday analyzed evidence and recreated the crash on Gowan Road near Inman.

They’re working to figure out what caused a SUV carrying three young men to leave the road, flip, and hit a utility pole Tuesday night.

It’s still unclear who was driving. Other factors that led to the single-car accident are also unknown.

The coroner says 18 year-old Eli Cagle and 21 year-old Tyler Hutcherson were killed. 18 year-old “K.K.” Peeler remains in the hospital.

Brandi Hutchison is a sophomore at Landrum High School. She says a group of students used social media to organize a prayer circle Wednesday morning before the first bell.

Hutchison says, “We started praying and turning our focus toward God. We know that he’s the only one who can help us during this time.”

Both Cagle and Peeler worked at Links O’Tryon, a local golf course.

The course pro, Marc Brady, says, “Eli was our assistant mechanic. He was just a wonderful person, a great mechanic, a part of our family. He was full of life, a hard worker. Just a wonderful young man.”

Peeler’s condition is now in ‘fair’ condition at the hospital as of Wednesday evening.