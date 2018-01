JACKSON COUNTY, IN (WSPA) – A crash involving multiple tractor trailers has resulted in a massive fire on I-65 in Jackson County, Indiana.

According to WLKY, both the north and southbound lanes are shut down on I-65 following a crash involving three tractor trailers.

One person was injured in the crash, which happened around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

According WLKY, one tractor trailer crashed into two other tractor trailers that were stopped due to an earlier crash.