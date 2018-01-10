Former Wofford College football star Tarek Odom dies in Florida

SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – Former Wofford College football star Tarek Odom died Tuesday.

The 2015 graduate passed away in St. Augustine, Florida. The medical examiner for St. Johns, Putnam, and Flagler counties in Florida tells 7 News Odom collapsed during a flag football game.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.

Odom, 24, was a star defensive lineman for the Terriers. He was named as an All Southern Conference player during his final season in 2015 by the coaches and media.

Sad news to report as Tarek Odom '15 passed away yesterday in St. Augustine, Fla. He was an All-SoCon defensive lineman for the Terriers. We will pass along more details as they become available. — Wofford Terriers (@WoffordTerriers) January 10, 2018