Greenville Co. man accused of possessing, distributing child pornography

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- A Marietta, SC man was arrested on child pornography charges on Jan. 3.

According to a South Carolina Attorney General news release, Stephen Kelly McAdams, 36, faces 10 charges connected to the exploitation of a minor, following his arrest by Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators said McAdams reportedly possessed and distributed multiple files of child pornography.

McAdams was charged with seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree.