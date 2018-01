FOREST CITY, NC (WSPA) – Forest City Police are asking for your help to identify two suspects in a breaking and entering.

It happened on 1/10 around 4:05 a.m. at the All-Stor storage units on Daniel Rd.

Police say the suspect vehicle is a dark two-tone four door short bed Ford truck with a hard shell cover. The truck was also pulling an enclosed dual axle trailer.

If you have any information, please contact Sgt. Shawn Keeter at the Forest City Police Dept. at 828-245-5555 or 828-286-2911.