Help ID suspect in 20 burglaries in Spartanburg Co.



SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a man they say is responsible for around 20 burglaries to businesses near Spartanburg.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says the burglaries have taken place over the past three months just outside of Spartanburg.

The Sheriff’s Office released photos of the suspect from a burglary on December 30 at a business on East Blackstock Road.

Investigators say the suspect’s vehicle is an olive green Ford SUV, possibly an Expedition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Philip Wilkie at 864-503-4580 or email him at pwilkie@spartanburgcounty.org.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. If the information leads to the suspect’s identity, you may be eligible for a cash reward.