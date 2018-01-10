Ice cream products recalled at BI-LO stores

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WSPA) – Ice cream bars sold in BI-LO stores in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

According to Southeastern Grocers, two Southern Home branded ice cream products sold in 12-count packages are being recalled due to the presence of listeria monocytogenes.

Here are the products and UPC codes:

Southern Home Orange Cream Bar – 6078801142 (12-count package)

Southern Home Arctic Ice Cream Bar – 60788001147 (12-count package)

The products should be thrown away or returned to any BI-LO for a full refund.