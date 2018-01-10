Icy waters no match for NC gators



(WSPA) — The weather is finally warming up. If you thought the bone-chilling weather was tough, consider the critters.

Shallotte River Swamp Park shared video of 12 rescued alligators weathering the recent icy weather.

The gators can be seen sticking their snouts through the ice to breathe before going into hibernation.

A caretaker at the park near Wilmington, N.C. called the creatures amazing survivors.

Scientists estimate the species is more than 150 million years old – surviving while dinosaurs went extinct 65 million years ago.