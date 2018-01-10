Man accused of impersonating FBI agent at Boiling Springs Walmart

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A Chesnee man was charged Tuesday after he reportedly identified himself as an FBI agent and followed females around Walmart in Boiling Springs.

According to a report from Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to the store, located at 4000 Highway 9, in reference to a man identifying himself as a police officer and made contact with a woman who was able to point out the man to the deputy outside of the store.

The woman told the deputy that the man — later identified as James Townsend Davis, 52 — identified himself as an FBI agent to her and another person when they approached him after they had received complaints about him following females around the store.

The woman told deputies that Davis had refused to leave the store and told them he was calling the SWAT team in.

The deputy then approached Davis, who reportedly started cursing and using profanity around customers in the parking lot.

Davis then told the deputy that he was an FBI agent and that he did not need to talk to him, and started walking away.

According to the report, the deputy told Davis that he was under arrest and Davis then began to run away across Rainbow Lake Road heading in the direction of Highway 9 and behind businesses in the area.

The deputy followed Davis, who was arrested at Highway 9 and McMillan Boulevard.

Davis was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer, public disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, and was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.