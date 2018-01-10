Elderly man attacked by dogs at Upstate golf course

CAMPOBELLO, S.C. (WSPA) — Authorities say an elderly man was attacked by two dogs on a golf course.

Greenville County deputies responded to the attack around 9 a.m. Wednesday on the Links O’Tryon Golf Course in Campobello.

Spartanburg County authorities also responded, including animal control, firefighters and EMS.

Sergeant Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was brutally attacked as he was walking. A witness called 911 to report the attack.

The victim suffered “significant” injuries. Deputies described his injuries as non life threatening.

Firefighters with Gowensville Fire Department managed to get the dogs away from the victim.

Jamie Nelson, director of Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement, said the victim was dragged to a creek area near Royal Troon.

Nelson said animal control officers captured a male and female dog shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday. Nelson said the dogs were pit bulls, however the sheriff’s office says they are mix-breed.

“The dogs did not have any identifiers with them and they are being classified as stray dogs at this time,” Flood said in a news release.

The dogs have been transported to Greenville County Animal Control.

This is a developing story.