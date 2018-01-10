Mentors needed to help students in Upstate

(WSPA) — An Upstate mentoring program is looking for mentors to make a positive impact in the lives of students.

Mentor Upstate matches adults who can relate to students and spend 30 minutes at lunch with their mentee throughout the year.

Organizers said potential mentors must be at least 18 years old, fill out an application to help match them with a student and go through a background check.

The program is set up in more than 50 schools in Greenville County alone. The program is also in Pickens, Anderson, Oconee and Spartanburg counties.

The program was developed by The Frazee Center, an after school, preschool and summer program dedicated to supporting under resourced children in downtown Greenville.

To apply visit www.mentorupstate.org.