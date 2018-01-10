Mom, boyfriend arrested in death of her 4-year-old daughter in Georgia

SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan mother and her boyfriend have been caught in southeastern Georgia by U.S. Marshals in connection with the New Year’s Day death of her 4-year-old daughter.

Police in Sumpter Township, Michigan, say in a release that 24-year-old Candice Diaz and 28-year-old Brad Fields were arrested Tuesday afternoon as they drove near Lake Park, southeast of Valdosta.

Diaz and Fields were being sought on murder, child abuse and torture charges.

Authorities in Michigan say officers responding to a 911 call found Gabrielle Barrett Jan. 1 with severe burns in a Sumpter Township trailer home, southwest of Detroit. She was pronounced dead on arrival at a hospital.

A medical examiner later ruled her death a homicide with evidence of traumatic injuries.