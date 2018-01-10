SC officials launching campaign to combat opioid abuse



(WSPA) — South Carolina officials including Gov. Henry McMaster are expected to announce a new campaign aimed to fight opioid abuse.

Those combating the problem say opioid abuse is an “epidemic” in the Palmetto State.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control says 616 deaths involved opioids in 2016.

Gov. McMaster has previously issued executive orders to limit the amount of drugs doctors can prescribe Medicaid patients for pain and has asked lawmakers to pass legislation imposing a five-day limit for all opioid prescriptions.

The S.C. Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services will host the news conference Wednesday to announce the launch of a statewide public education campaign to combat opioid abuse in the state.