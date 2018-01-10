Former Union Co. deputy clerk accused of embezzling $10K in funds

UNION Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A former Union County deputy clerk of court was arrested Wednesday on charges of embezzlement and misconduct in office.

Julia Chandler Phipps, 41, is accused of embezzling more than $10,000 in public funds.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division launched an investigation in July into theft of money from the Union County Clerk of Court’s Child Support Office.

Union County Sheriff’s Office and the State Forensic Auditors from the Department of Social Services also assisted in the investigation.

The investigation revealed more than $10,000 was taken from the Domestic Relations account between January 2012 and June 2017, according to a news release from the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Phipps did not properly and faithfully discharge her duties while she supervised the Child Support Office.

Deputies say Clerk of Court Melanie Lawson had been in office six months when she recognized something wrong with the account and said Lawson was instrumental in determining the discrepancy of deposits and funds.

Phipps confessed to agents that she took the money, arrest warrants state.