Upstate man got minor to make and send him explicit images, investigators say

ABBEVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – An Abbeville County man has been arrested after investigators say he got a minor to send him explicit images on social media.

25-year-old Timothy Owen Engler is charged with first degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, second degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Criminal Solicitation of a Minor, Promoting Prostitution of a Minor, and Participating in the Prostitution of a Minor.

According to the SC Attorney General’s Office, Engler encouraged a minor to produce and send sexually explicit images using social media.

Engler was arrested on January 9 by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force along with investigators from the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office and Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office.

Engler is being held in the Greenwood County Detention Center.