Upstate Sheriff talks former court worker embezzlement charge

UNION COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A former Upstate government official is accused of taking thousands of dollars in public funds.

The former deputy Clerk of Court in Union County is facing embezzlement charges.

The accusations are dating back before the current clerk of court took office.

Melanie Lawson tells 7 News it’s been an emotional day seeing these charges come to light.

“Clerk of Court Melanie Lawson came to our office,” recalled Union County Sheriff David Taylor.

He said that’s what set off the investigation last summer under Union County’s current clerk of court. “Said that she had found some irregularities.”

The sheriff’s office stepped into investigate requesting the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and authorities.

“We had to bring in the state forensic auditors from DSS,” said Taylor.

The sheriff says it was a long process that revealed over $10,000 in public funds were missing from the domestic relations account.

“It’s where lawyers come in and pay to have papers served,” said Sheriff Taylor.

Investigators learned the money was taken between January 2012 and June 2017.

That’s while Julia Phipps was the deputy clerk of court and responsible for deposits into that account.

“There was some maneuvering of funds done and that was how it was being hid,” said Taylor.

The sheriff says Phipps confessed to taking the money. She’s charged with embezzlement of public funds and misconduct in office.

The sheriff says Phipps worked under another clerk of court and an interim before Lawson took office last year. He said Phipps was put on leave and then terminated after the investigation started.

Lawson tells 7 News they implemented changes at the courthouse to help prevent this from happening in the future.

Phipps was given a $30,000 personal recognizance bond and was released from jail Wednesday.