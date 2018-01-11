A lofty proposal: ‘Marry Me’ etched in snow, seen from above

NEVIS, Minn. (AP) — An aviation student in northern Minnesota pulled off a sky-high marriage proposal by writing “Marry Me” in the snow, then flying his long-time girlfriend over his handiwork.

Ed Becker tells KARE-TV it took his son, Gavin Becker, about 4½ hours to write the life-changing question and draw a huge heart using a snow blower on the frozen Eight Crow Wing Lake near Nevis.

The letters were 25-feet (7.5 meters) tall.

The University of North Dakota aviation student then rented a plane and took his high-school sweetheart, Olivia Toft, for a trip over the lake Sunday.

Toft, realizing it was snow joke, told him “yes.”

Information from: KARE-TV, http://www.kare11.com