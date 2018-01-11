Amber Alert to be issued for west Charlotte 2-month-old girl

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSPA) – Our CBS affiliate WBTV in Charlotte is reporting that an Amber Alert is being issued for a missing 2-month-old girl.

According to WBTV, the infant — Journei Bennett — was missing following a shooting in west Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a woman was found dead from a gunshot wound at a home on Carlyle Drive.

Jonathan Bennett, 23, is reportedly being sought for his connection to the woman’s death and it is also believed that he took the 2-month-old with him when he left the home. He was also said to be traveling in an older model white Ford Expedition with a New York license plate HUP3071.

Anyone who sees Jonathan Bennett or the vehicle is asked to call 704-432-TIPS, Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, or 911.

