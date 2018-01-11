Bear attacks man outside Florida apartment



NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is setting up traps in a Naples neighborhood after a man survived a bear attack.

Andree Meunier, 41, told Collier County Sheriff’s Office deputies that he let his dog out around 11 on Tuesday night and the frightened dog ran back inside his home.

Meunier walked outside and saw a 4-foot-tall bear standing next to him.

“I came outside and he was right there. I tried to run and wasn’t fast enough.”

The bear attacked Meunier, swiping his face with its paw.

“I can’t believe I just got hit by a bear,” he said recalling the attack which left him with 41 stitches across his face.

“It felt like somebody punch me,” he said. “I didn’t feel the cuts or anything. It wasn’t until I got back inside, looked down at my hand and saw blood all over.”

Meunier said there were three bears outside his home.

His 7-year-old daughter was asleep inside the apartment. The only thing he could think about was staying alive.

“Death ran through my head. It was awful and she came downstairs wondering where I was… It’s scary.”

Meunier was treated at a local hospital for cuts on his head and chest.

“I’m really just happy to be alive. It could have been a different story.”

The attack happened in the area of Dream Catcher Circle in Naples.

FWC officers will also be searching for the bears in addition to setting up the traps.

Naples man attacked by bear View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Andree Meunier was attacked by a bear outside his Naples apartment. CNN image Andree Meunier was attacked by a bear outside his Naples apartment. CNN image Andree Meunier was attacked by a bear outside his Naples apartment. CNN image Andree Meunier was attacked by a bear outside his Naples apartment. CNN image