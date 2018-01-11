Boil water advisory in Spartanburg Co. after line break

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Spartanburg County near Pauline, Glenn Springs, and surrounding rural area Thursday afternoon.

According to the Spartanburg Water System, repairs to a 12-inch distribution line for water serving Pauline and house nearby were necessary after a break in the line.

Crews are at the scene of the break at this time working to repair the water service line for those affected customers, which is roughly 350 people impacted by this advisory.

The affected area is reportedly between Hwy 56 and Hwy 215 from Dairy Ridge Rd. to Foster Mill Cir. This includes:

Kirkwood Pl., Stoneridge Rd., West Rd., Jim Merritt Dr., Stone Station Rd., Foster Mill Rd., Millstone Acres Dr., W Deerview Ln., E Deerview Ln., Fincher Rd., Foothills Dr., Horace Smith Rd., Landfill Rd., Lanford Rd., O and W Dr., Running Deer Dr., Shands Rd., Stewart Rd., Stone Ridge Rd., Washburn Ct., Winding Way, Zimmerman Lake Rd., and also Pauline-Glenn Springs Elementary School.

There has been no confirmed contamination of the water system that has been affected. However, any impacted customers should boil their water vigorously for at least one minute before consuming.

Once the line break is repaired, crews will thoroughly flush and test the water to ensure that it is safe for customers.

We will update this article once the boil water advisory has been lifted.