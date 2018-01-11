Broad River Electric customers get adjusted bills after meter reading issue

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA)- A Broad River Electric Cooperative spokesperson said Thursday a meter reading issue that happened earlier this month has since caused issues on 463 pre-pay accounts.

Broad River’s Josh Crotzer said between Jan. 2 and Jan. 9 meter data was not read, and said during that time the system input an estimate using the member’s average electric usage.

Crotzer told us that estimate was inaccurate and were much lower than actual usage due to the extremely cold temperatures.

He said accounts were corrected after they got accurate readings on Wednesday, which is also when customers received their billing notifications.

Several Broad River customers reached out to us by phone and over Facebook telling us about the billing issues on Thursday.

Crotzer told us that customers are not being overcharged, but rather they are seeing a balance adjustment.

A statement released Thursday by Broad River said the company “is working with our hardware and software vendors to understand the underlying cause of this unfortunate event and mitigate such events in the future. In the meantime, we are offering our impacted members debt management options and have discontinued disconnects to prepaid accounts until the issue is resolved.

Crotzer said customers can call 866-687-2667 for more information.