Cain Going, Hyatt Staying

Clemson junior wide receiver Deon Cain announced Wednesday he’s leaving early for the NFL, joing fellow wide receiver Ray Ray McCloud, safety Van Smith, and offensive lineman Taylor Hearn as those bypassing remaining eligibility.

All-America offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt said Wednesday he’ll play his final season in a Clemson uniform after weighing his options.

He’s started all but one game since his debut season in 2015 and has played in 43.

The Tigers still await word on defensive linemen Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell, and Austin Bryant regarding their future plans.