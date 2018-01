GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash involving two tractor trailers and two other vehicles is blocking lanes of southbound I-85 at Exit 51 in Greenville County.

The S.C. Highway Patrol reports the crash happened just before 11 a.m. Thursday.

Troopers are not reporting any injuries.

Boiling Springs Fire Department is responding to the wreck.

