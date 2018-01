CLICK HERE TO WATCH IN APP

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Crews are battling a massive building fire in Cherrydale.

The fire is at 1434 Poinsett Highway near the Ingles shopping center.

Firefighters responded around 3 a.m. Thursday.

7 News crew saw flames coming through the roof of the building.

7News is told the building has been unoccupied for some time and there was no one there.

This is a developing story.