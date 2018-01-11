Deputy OK after chase, crash in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A deputy was not hurt when a suspect’s car hit his patrol vehicle early Thursday in Anderson County.

The deputy was responding to an alarm call at a bar when he found a woman in the parking lot who appeared intoxicated.

Deputies say she drove off and there was a brief chase before she stopped at the intersection of Highway 81 and 86.

7 News is told she got out of the car before placing it in park. The car rolled and hit the deputy’s patrol car.

The deputy was not hurt in the crash that happened just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Meanwhile, the woman faces charges.

