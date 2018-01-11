Dianna Gracely named new Simpsonville city administrator

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) – City officials in Simpsonville named a new city administrator on Thursday.

According to a city news release, Dianna Gracely was hired for the position, which was vacant following the passing of the late administrator, Eddie Case.

Gracely, who is currently the city administrator of Travelers Rest, has also worked as city administrator in Landrum, SC.

“On behalf of the City Council and the citizens of Simpsonville, I would like to welcome Dianna Gracely to Simpsonville,” Mayor Janice Curtis said. “Our City Council has a strong vision for the future of Simpsonville. We have great confidence in Ms. Gracely’s background, leadership, and experience to execute our vision as Simpsonville continues to move forward.”

Gracely said that she is “excited about the opportunity to work alongside City Council and City staff in serving this wonderful community. Like any growing city, Simpsonville has challenges. I am optimistic that my knowledge and skills can assit Council in identifying those challenges, setting goals, and helping Simpsonville reach its full potential.”