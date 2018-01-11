Furman football program receives $1 million donation

Photo courtesy Furman University Athletics

GREENVILLE (WSPA) – The Furman University football program has received it’s second $1 million donation in the span of five months.

The school announced Thursday that an anonymous donor made the seven-figure donation to establish the John Bagwell Offensive Coordinator Endowment. It honors the former Paladin star running back who was killed in a car accident in 2003.

Bagwell was a 1989 Furman graduate. He played on the football team from 1984-1988. He was an All-Southern Conference first team selection in 1987 and played on two league championship teams.

Bagwell rushed for a Furman playoff record four touchdowns in the 44-42 loss to Georgia Southern in the 1985 national championship game.

John Bagwell file photo (Photo courtesy Furman University Athletics)

“Furman football is so appreciative and thankful for this generous gift,” said Furman head coach Clay Hendrix in a written statement. “I believe it further exemplifies the excitement about the direction of our program. I also believe this is a wonderful way to honor one of our all-time greats.”

The Paladins football program received a $1 million gift in August that established the Bobby Johnson Head Football Coaching Endowment.

Furman finished 8-5 and won an FBS and won a playoff game against Elon in Hendrix’s first season. The Paladins were ranked 19th in the final STATS FCS Top 25 poll.