Furman football program receives $1 million donation

GREENVILLE (WSPA) – The Furman University football program has received it’s second $1 million donation in the span of five months.

The school announced Thursday that an anonymous donor made the seven-figure donation to establish the John Bagwell Offensive Coordinator Endowment. It honors the former Paladin star running back who was killed in a car accident in 2003.

Bagwell was a 1989 Furman graduate. He played on the football team from 1984-1988. He was an All-Southern Conference first team selection in 1987 and played on two league championship teams.

Bagwell rushed for a Furman playoff record four touchdowns in the 44-42 loss to Georgia Southern in the 1985 national championship game.

“Furman football is so appreciative and thankful for this generous gift,” said Furman head coach Clay Hendrix in a written statement. “I believe it further exemplifies the excitement about the direction of our program. I also believe this is a wonderful way to honor one of our all-time greats.”

The Paladins football program received a $1 million gift in August that established the Bobby Johnson Head Football Coaching Endowment.

Furman finished 8-5 and won an FBS and won a playoff game against Elon in Hendrix’s first season. The Paladins were ranked 19th in the final STATS FCS Top 25 poll.