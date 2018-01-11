Furman Pulls Away From Chattanooga

Associated Press

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – Matt Rafferty scored 17 points, Andrew Brown had 16 and Furman beat Chattanooga 73-55 on Wednesday night to remain undefeated atop the Southern Conference.

Furman (13-4) is off to its first 4-0 conference start since the 1986-87 season.

Rafferty was 8 of 11 from the field and Brown was 7-of-10 shooting. Devin Sibley added nine points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

Nat Dixon scored 21 points to lead Chattanooga (6-11, 0-4), which has lost six of its last seven games. Rodney Chatman added 13 points and Joshua Phillips had 12.

The Paladins built a double-digit lead midway through the first half, but Chattanooga pulled to 47-44 with 12:45 left. Furman answered with a 19-4 run for a 66-48 lead and cruised from there. Rafferty scored five points off a 3-pointer and jumper, and Brown added four points during the stretch.

