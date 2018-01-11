Grand Opening of ReGenesis Health Care’s new walk in Saturday clinic at CC Woodson Community Center

In partnership with the City of Spartanburg, ReGenesis Health Care is expanding health care services to be available at CC Woodson Community Center; the community where Harold Mitchell began the ReGenesis project, which resulted in establishing the first ReGenesis Health Care facility in 2003.

January 20, 2018 (9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.). Grand opening celebration. We will have health care providers available for care and staff available to schedule additional appointments.

http://www.myrhc.org

Or call 864.582.2411 for more information