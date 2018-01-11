Greenville Co. investigators search for Kash Corner robbery suspect

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly robbed a convenience store on Sunday.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the suspect went into the Kash Corner, located at 3002 Fork Shoals Road, around 12:30 p.m. and tried to buy alcohol.

The clerk at the store refused to sell the suspect the alcohol because they didn’t have an ID.

The suspect then reportedly threatened the clerk and demanded money from the register.

According to the release, the suspect then left the store with an unknown amount of cash.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.