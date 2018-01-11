Greenville PUSH King Legacy Week begins Saturday

The Greenville Chapter of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition is honoring and continuing the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King with King Legacy week.

The organization has been established for 13 years and they have been holding college fairs and financial forums since 2003.

Organizer say the goal of King Legacy week is to offer STEM careers and training to those who have historically missed out on these opportunities.

Important dates to remember:

January 13 from 10 AM to 2 PM. A career fair at Bethlehem Baptist Church.

High school students are encouraged to bring their transcripts and financial aid information.

Mon Jan 15th, 4K through eighth grade students are welcomed at West End Community Center for a Hack-a-Thon. They will get a chance to play computer games and do coding exercises.

There is also a Social Justice Town Hall happening Wednesday, January 17 from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM at Long branch Baptist Church in Greenville.

Don’t forget a King Legacy Gala on Saturday January 20 at 6 PM. It’s are $60 and can be purchased at Bethlehem Baptist Church or even on eventbright.

Tickets for the gala are available by phone by calling 864-232-0809. These tickets are five dollars less than if you were to get them online.

Rainbowpushgreenville.org has more event and ticket information.

Greenville PUSH would live to thank all of it’s volunteers and asks you to apply to be one if you have the time. Organizers said this allows the event profits to go to keeping educational opportunities free and open to the public.