Lockdown lifted at elementary school in Greenwood after nearby shooting

GREENWOOD (WSPA) – A lockdown has been lifted at Mathews Elementary School in Greenwood after a report of a shot fired in the area Thursday morning.

Greenwood District 50 reports the lockdown was put in place after the district was informed of an incident near the campus on Marshall Road.

The Greenwood Police Department says a man shot a gun into the air while having a dispute with someone outside the Burger King on South Main Street around 8:00 a.m.

Greenwood Police say the suspected shooter then called 9-1-1 and offered to surrender. He was taken into custody in a wooded area near where the shot was fired.

No one was injured.

The lockdown at Mathews Elementary School lasted less than five minutes.

“We take these matters very seriously,” Community Services Facilitator Johnathan L. Graves said in a written statement. “As always, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority.”

Police say Marcus Antwan Manick, 32, of Greenwood is under arrest, charged with discharging a firearm in city limits. He may face more charges.