NC man sold riding mower to neighbor, then steals it say police

MARION, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County deputies have charged a man with larceny after they say he stole a riding lawn mower that he sold to a neighbor.

Francis Jackson Jr., 59, of Marion is charged with larceny and obtaining property by false pretense by the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say a man reported that his MDT riding mower was stolen from his property on November 19. The victim bought the mower from Jackson who lives in the area.

Deputies tell us the investigation led them to Jackson. The mower – valued at $800 – was returned.