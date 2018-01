What’s Brewing January 11, 2018 - In tonight's What's Brewing, the restaurant "The Flat" is coming to Spartanburg, Ikea pregnancy test, new diet coke flavors, Kelly Clarkson …

Snack Shack - On the Food Scene tonight a new place to get your grub on. We have the Snack Shack in studio with us tonight.

New American-Italian Restaurant Opens on Clemson University Campus - With award winning wings, New York style pizza, pasta, burgers and more, there’s a new restaurant open right across from Death Valley on Cle…

Cahalys Custom Clothing - On the Fashion Scene tonight, nothing looks better than a perfectly tailored suit! and there is a shop right here in Downtown Greenville whe…

How to Save Big During Greenville Restaurant Week - Greenville Restaurant Week is here! For 11 days, over 30 restaurants are offering special deals to get foodies in the door. Jennifer Martin …

Kolache Factory - On the Food Scene tonight, have you ever heard of a Kolache? The handcrafted pastries are taking over the country and they are coming to the…

City Scape Winery - Did you know that you can make your own wine? "City Scape Winery" is right here in Greenville County and they also have a new program to rec…

What’s Brewing January 10, 2018 - In tonight’s What’s Brewing, puppies have tinder profiles for the Puppy Bowl, Meghan Markle shuts down social media accounts ahead of weddin…

7 Things To Do - Browse hundreds of cars or see the Harlem Globetrotters! We’ve got 7 Things To Do.