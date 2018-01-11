Driver cited in Greenville crash involving school bus

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — No students were aboard a school bus in a traffic accident near Bob Jones University.

The crash happened around 6:37 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of North Pleasantburg Drive and Regency Hill.

Beth Brotherton with Greenville County Schools said the school bus driver is OK.

Brotherton said the bus driver was rear ended.

Greenville Police Sgt. Johnathan Bragg said the driver of a Jeep hit the car behind the stopped school bus – causing the car to rear end the bus.

Bragg said the driver of the Jeep was cited with driving too fast for conditions.

Police said no one was hurt in the wreck.