Rutherford Co. Detention Center administrator resigns amid criminal investigation

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Rutherford County Sheriff Chris Frances said the administrator of the Rutherford County Detention Center resigned this week amid an ongoing criminal investigation into recent purchases by the department.

According to Frances, the sheriff’s office, along with the County Finance Department, began a review of recent detention purchases on Jan. 3.

During the course of the review, Lt. Lydia Waddell was placed on paid administrative leave on Monday and then turned in a resignation letter to sheriff’s office on Tuesday.