Two charged after mobile home allegedly turned into illegal gambling operation

CHEROKEE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Two men were arrested after Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office officers discovered an illegal gambling operation inside a mobile home in Blacksburg.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, narcotics officers executed a search warrant at a mobile home on River Hill Road around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, after receiving tips about illegal activity and conducting surveillance on a possible illegal gambling operation inside the home.

Sheriff’s office investigators also reportedly sent informants to the home to confirm illegal activity was taking place.

According to the release, narcotics officers found multiple people inside and outside of the home, as well as 11 illegal poker machines.

The poker machines and over $2,400 in cash were seized from the home, as well as notebooks containing information about how much money had been collected from each machine and room.

Officers were also seized the phone of one of the arrested suspects and will be executing a search warrant to retrieve information from the phone about other possible gambling operations or people working with the suspects.

Robert Coleman was arrested and charged with 11 counts of gambling, unlawful possession, operation of slot, video or gambling device.

Danny Baxter Ruppe was arrested and charged with 11 counts of gambling, unlawful possession, operation of slot, video or gambling device, and one count of unlawful carrying of a pistol after he was found to have a .38 caliber pistol on him at the time of his arrest.

Officers removed all of the machines from the mobile home.

Anyone with information about similar illegal gambling operations is asked to call local law enforcement, or call Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at 1-888-274-6372 or 1-888-CRIMESC to report tips about illegal activity.