Wofford Outlasts Harvard In Thriller

Associated Press

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – Fletcher Magee scored 19 points with seven rebounds and four assists and Derrick Brooks’ free throw with seven seconds left gave Wofford a 63-62 win against Harvard on Wednesday night.

Brooks grabbed Magee’s missed 3-pointer and Seth Towns fouled him on his put back attempt. After Brooks made the second of two free throws, Towns missed a short shot attempt at the buzzer.

Magee’s 3 with 1:54 left gave Wofford (11-5) a five-point lead. Justin Bassey responded with a quick 3 and Towns added a layup with 55 seconds remaining made it 62-all.

The game was knotted at 28 at intermission before Magee sandwiched a pair of 3s around one by Derrick Brooks for a 37-30 lead.

Magee missed 13 of 18 shots. Storm Murphy scored 12 and Trevor Stumpe 11 for the Terriers, who now have won eight of their last nine.

Harvard (6-10) got 20 points from Towns and Chris Lewis scored 14.

