440 high school students give back to community on service day

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — 440 students from Greenville Tech Charter High School are giving back to their community to honor Martin Luther King’s legacy.

The students will split up in groups and participate in different service projects around the area. They will help feed the hungry at food banks and also set up for an education fair.

The school is also nearby parts of the Reedy River. A group of students will be cleaning the river and taking water samples to see how clean the water is.

In years past, students have found many things in the river like fire extinguishers and car parts.

This year they will be testing to see what bacteria is in the water.

This type of service is normal for the students at GTCHS. Every student has to log 50 community service hours per year.