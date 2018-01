Phil Keoghan, host of CBS’s show The Amazing Race, stopped by Greenville Thursday night for a pop up screening of his documentary “Le Ride.” Released in September, it follows Keoghan as he recreates and completes the original route of the 1928 Tour de France, averaging 150 miles a day for 26 days. Jennifer Martin chats with him about his intent behind the film.

