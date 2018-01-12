Canton Police officers shoot suspect with rifle

CANTON, NC (WSPA) – A suspect who pointed a rifle at officers was shot, according to the Canton Police Department.

They say the incident happened on Jan. 11 on Boydston St.

Police say they got a call in reference to a dispute between a woman and Marty William Rogers, 49, of Canton.

The woman said Rogers had a firearm and she was afraid for her safety, according to the report.

When police got there they approached Rogers and told him to drop the rifle he was carrying.

Rogers pointed the rifle at the two officers and they fired, hitting the suspect several times, according to the report.

Rogers was taken to the hospital for treatment and no other injuries were reported.

The NC State Bureau of Investigations was contacted to investigate because it was an officer-involved shooting.

No charges have been filed in the case at this time and both officers are on administrative leave, according to the news release.