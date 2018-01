Inmate escapes from Union Co. Courthouse - Union County Sheriff David Taylor said an inmate escaped from custody while at the Union County Courthouse on Friday.

Doreen Tracey, an original Disney Mouseketeer, dies at 74 - Doreen Tracey, a former child star who played one of the original cute-as-a-button Mouseketeers on “The Mickey Mouse Club” in the 1950s, has…

440 high school students give back to community on service day - 440 students from Greenville Tech Charter High School are giving back to their community to honor Martin Luther King's legacy.

Panthers hire Norv Turner as new offensive coordinator - The Carolina Panthers have turned to Norv Turner - a coach with more than 30 years experience coaching in the NFL - to be their new offensiv…

Motorcyclist survives 75-foot fall off SC bridge - A motorcyclist was rushed to a hospital early Friday after falling from an Interstate 26 overpass after a crash in Charleston.

Canton woman shot to death, police investigating - Police are investigating the shooting death of a Canton woman.

Help police find suspect in Lavonia bank robbery - The armed robbery happened around 6:10 p.m. Thursday at Northeast Georgia Bank inside Dill’s Food City on Augusta Road.

SLED investigating possible missing weapons at Seneca PD - State officials are looking into a report of missing weapons from Seneca Police Department.

Man shocked after patient discharged from hospital in gown, socks on winter night - The man who said he came to the aid of a woman discharged from a Baltimore hospital wearing only a gown and socks on a cold winter’s night, …