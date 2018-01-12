Dog walks 20 miles twice to get back to family

OKLAHOMA CITY (CNN) – An abandoned dog walked 20 miles looking for the family that moved away and left her behind.

You’re about to meet an extraordinary dog.

This is Cathleen. Her family moved away and could not bring her, so Cathleen was living in a temporary home in a town about 20 miles away.

She missed that family so much that she walked back to her hometown looking for them. She did it twice.

She’s now at an animal shelter closer to her previous home until a new forever home is found.

“She’s very sweet. Very calm and docile and friendly. She wants to be everyone’s friend. She’s a love bug. Give her a chance. She may seem shy at first but will open up to you definitely,” Lynzi Thompson, Animal Control Officer, said.

It looks like Cathleen is going to have her choice of families now.

The shelter says it is sorting through several applications from people who want to adopt her.