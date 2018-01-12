Eric Clapton reveals he is going deaf

By NBC4 Staff Published:
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 11: Musician Eric Clapton speaks onstage at 'Eric Clapton: Life In 12 Bars' press conference during 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 11, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (WCMH) – In an interview with BBC Radio, Eric Clapton has revealed he is going deaf.

The 72-year-old singer told BBC Radio 2, “I’m still going to work, I’m doing a few gigs, I’m doing a show in Hyde Park in July. You know, the only thing I’m concerned with now is being in my 70s and being able to be proficient.”

“I mean, I’m going deaf, I’ve got tinnitus, my hands just about work,” he said. “I mean, I’m hoping that people will come along and see me just because, or maybe more than because I’m a curiosity. It’s amazing to myself that I’m still here.”

According to the American Tinnitus Association, tinnitus is the perception of sound when no actual noise is present. It can present itself as a buzzing, hissing, whistling, swooshing or clicking.

Over 50 million Americans experience some form of tinnitus, according to the ATA.

Eric Clapton is the only three-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, honored as a member of the Yardbirds, as a member of Cream, and as a solo artist. He is considered to be one of the greatest guitar players of all time.

Originally from England, Clapton owns a house in the Dublin, Ohio area.

 