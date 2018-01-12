Fmr. jail admin charged in larceny in Rutherford Co.

Related Coverage Rutherford Co. Detention Center administrator resigns amid criminal investigation

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Rutherford County Sheriff Chris Francis said the administrator of the Rutherford County Detention Center who resigned on Tuesday has turned herself in on a larceny charge.

According to Francis, a warrant was obtained on Lydia Waddell for larceny by employee on Friday and then turned herself in to be served.

She was given a $10,000 bond and was schedule to appear in Rutherford District Court on Jan. 16.

On Thursday, we reported that Waddell was placed on paid administrative leave on Monday and then turned in a resignation letter to sheriff’s office on Tuesday amid an ongoing criminal investigation into recent purchases by the department.